ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an incident between a school resource officer and a student.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday SLED is investigating what it called an incident between a resource officer at an Anderson County School and a student.

The SRO has been placed on administrative leave while SLED conducts its investigation.

Kyle Newton, chief communications officer for Anderson School District 5 said the SRO worked at Westside High School.

The district was informed by the sheriff’s office of investigation this week and the officer was not at school Monday. He said the investigation was the result of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the officer and a student.

The high school has two school resources officers, and while the investigation is ongoing, Newton said the sheriff’s office will provide another officer to work at the school.

