SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer-involved shooting at an Upstate college.

According to the coroner’s office, officials responded to Spartanburg Methodist College on Powell Mill Road early Monday morning.

The coroner’s office said the shooting resulted in one fatality and confirmed that no officer was injured.

Spartanburg Methodist College released the following statement:

“SMC is coordinating with SLED on an investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a fatality on our campus overnight. The college is currently closed for the holiday break and no students are on campus. As the investigation is ongoing, we have no further updates at this time.” Spartanburg Methodist College

