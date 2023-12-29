GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the agency is investigating another officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

Officials said the shooting occurred Thursday night in the area of Sarnesfield Way in Mauldin.

The incident will be the second reported officer-involved shooting this week in Greenville County. The previous shooting occurred at Pequot Drive in Greenville Wednesday evening.

No further details have been released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.