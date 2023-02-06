SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Sneads Ferry Community Council is collecting donations for deployed service members.

They will be hosting a military care package collection for the second Marine Division Second Combat Engineer Battalion. Non-perishable snacks, socks and encouraging notes will be gathered to send to the troops.

“It means a lot to individuals, especially some of these younger Marines who are single and they do not have family members sending them items,” said Vanessa Sapp, Sneads Ferry Community Council chair. “It just kind of brightens their day. Let them know that we’re thinking about them here.”

Donations will be collected until Wednesday at Sneads Ferry Public Library and the North Shore Academy.