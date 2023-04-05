SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The family who lost everything after their home caught fire on March 31 is receiving assistance since the tragic event.

A residential house caught fire on March 31 destroyed the home of Jason Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Nathaniel Ashley. One of his family members was injured and only two of his seven dogs survived.

“The cause of the fire has been found to be a faulty propane heater,” said Arba Fire Department Fire Captain Hunter Barrow. “Every fire is a significant fire that we respond to when there’s a loss of property, but this one with it involving members of our firefighting community was pretty significant.”

The Ashley family said that they are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross along with community donations to help them recover from the disaster. Donations can be dropped off at 303 Pine Cone St. in Snow Hill. It’s the house beside Ashley’s home.