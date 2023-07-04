CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte snack company is laying off workers and closing one of its manufacturing plants in south Charlotte.

Snyder’s-Lance manufactures snack foods like pretzels, potato chips, and crackers. Their products are sold at grocery and convenience stores across the U.S.

This summer, according to a warn filed with the state, the company will be laying off 125 workers at the ‘Emerald Nut’ manufacturing plant on Crump Road.

Snyder’s-Lance was purchased by the Campbell Soup Company back in 2018. Queen City News did reach out to the parent company regarding the layoffs and plant closure.

A company spokesperson said the Charlotte site, as a whole is not closing, just the Emerald Building. As for employees, Queen City News was told they are being offered the opportunity to be considered for vacant roles at other locations. That progress began last week.

So far, the spokesperson said they have been able to place 64 employees in new roles.