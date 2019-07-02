UPDATE: 9-1-1 service restored for AT&T Mobile users in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

UPDATE: The City of Jacksonville Public Safety Department says everyone should now be able to call 9-1-1, after a problem prevented some AT&T Mobile users from being able to reach 9-1-1 on Tuesday.

Jacksonville Public Safety officials said a nationwide problem affecting AT&T Mobile systems and users early Tuesday morning caused some Jacksonville-area AT&T Mobile users to be unable to call 9-1-1 for emergency services, but AT&T has since fixed that problem.

PREVIOUS:

According to the City of Jacksonville Public Safety Department, some AT&T Mobile customers “have lost the ability to call 9-1-1 for emergency services.”

City officials said if you can’t call 9-1-1 in the Jacksonville area and you need emergency help, call the Jacksonville Public Safety Administrative Line at 910-455-4000.

AT&T said its crews are working to fix this problem as soon as possible.

