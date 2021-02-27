Something old, something new; Winston-Salem company transforms wedding dresses into new creations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A unique wedding dress company recently moved their headquarters from Northeast Ohio to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Unbox the Dress doesn’t make wedding gowns. Instead, they transform them into new creations for their clients.

They use the satin and lace material from the dress to make keepsakes like baby clothes, christening gowns, holiday decor or even a robe for a new bride made from her mother’s dress.

Unbox the dress started in 2018 and quickly grew. The mother/daughter duo that started the company began looking to expand and discovered the NC Idea Seed Grant, funding for new businesses to move to North Carolina and keep growing. They applied and won $50,000.

Unbox the Dress owners chose Winston-Salem because of the talented employee pool.

Grace Rojek, co-owner of Unbox the Dress said, “We definitely saw potential to hire talent in the Carolinas. In general, its history with garment manufacturing and textile production, and specifically we have been so impressed with the people we have brought on here. They come from a variety of backgrounds. Some people have been sewing their entire lives.”

Shannon Smith stopped by the new headquarters on 4th Street in Winston-Salem to see exactly how they are recreating wedding gowns.