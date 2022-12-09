CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A south Charlotte elementary school was evacuated Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, after receiving a bomb threat, according to CMS officials.

Pinewood Elementary cleared all students and staff from the school to Office Depot on the 5100 block of South Boulevard.

CMPD says no threat was found.

School officials say they worked closely with authorities to provide ‘complete support’ and help in any way possible.

@CharMeckSchools confirms Pinewood Elem. received a bomb threat this afternoon. Out of caution, students were evacuated. A witness told me, “poor kids were scared to death, the teachers were doing a great job managing them.They were all walking to Office Depot.” @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/iGocOuMjSE — ALICIA BARNES (@AliciaBarnesTV) December 9, 2022

Parents and families were to pick up their children from Office Depot; bus riders were dismissed from that location.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” a CMS spokesperson wrote.

Police continue to investigate the situation.