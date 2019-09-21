South Johnston High School football player, 2 others wounded in Benson shooting

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-year-old South Johnston High School football player and another person were seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

A third person — a woman — was grazed by a bullet during the incident in which neighbors said 30 shots were fired.

Neighbors said they also saw the gunmen flashing gang signs.

The shooting happened in the area of Whittington and Benton streets before 1 a.m.

The 15-year-old is in ICU and stable condition. The other victim who was seriously injured when shot in the shoulder has been released.

The woman who was grazed was the football player’s aunt, family members said. The football player was visiting his aunt after a game win.

Police have not yet released any motive or suspect information surrounding the shooting.