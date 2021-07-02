Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Coronavirus
Crime Tracker
National
Southeast Region
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Business
Offbeat and Unique
Traffic
Border Report Tour
World
Politics
Military
Pass or Fail
Video
WNCT mobile apps
Top Stories
Search suspended for missing boater near Elizabeth City
New director of NC Emergency Management named, will start Aug. 1
Fourth of July takes on even greater meaning for families of veterans
Could ShotSpotter help Durham police catch more criminals as 84 percent of shootings this year go unsolved?
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Jerry’s Weather School/Weather Kids
Historic North Carolina Hurricanes
What’s Up Weather With Jordyn Jenna
Zooming Around With Zoe
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Down East Wood Ducks
Carolina Panthers
NASCAR and Motorsports
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
Charlotte Hornets
Carolina Hurricanes/NHL
NFL
Golf
Japan 2020
Chase for the Championship
Indy 500
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Masters Report
Features
WNCT Podcast Network
Online Originals
Greenville’s Remarkable Women for 2021
The Coastal Report
Reporter’s Notebook
Black History Month
Honoring the Graduates 2021
Destination Vacation
Feel Good Friday
Minuto a Minuto en ENC
Positively Carolina
Veterans Voices
Yes, We’re Open
Chamber News
Contests
On Your Side
Stop Summer Hunger
School Watch
People and Places
Consumer Watch
Buy Local
Money Matters
Calendar
Health Watch
Southern Stars
CW
Livestream
WNCT Now
The Download
Station Info
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Job Alert
Search
Search
Search
Southeast Region
What we know about the Virginia boy found dead in freezer, his parents’ arrest
Video
Boys, ages 8 and 9, charged in fatal shooting of man found dead on running tractor in South Carolina
Video
Sheriff: 2 boys shot man on tractor in South Carolina
Trafficking survivor testifies in Georgia, supporter naps at her feet
Video
3-year-old boy found dead inside car in South Carolina, police investigating
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
More Southeast Region Headlines
Summer Wells: 5-year-old Tennessee girl disappeared two weeks ago after planting flowers at her home
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in South Carolina after man shot in face
How bad is bullying in your child’s school? Database reveals reports for South Carolina’s facilities
AAA shares concerns about marijuana use and traffic safety as Virginia law changes this week
Video
Woman charged after allegedly shooting co-worker at South Carolina McDonald’s during argument
Video
Marijuana in Virginia: Here’s what’s legal and what’s not come July 1
Video
Man charged after 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina
Father charged after missing Tennessee girl found alive in squalid, barricaded outbuilding
Video
Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina, nearing land
Ludacris loves Virginia’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign