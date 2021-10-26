1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in South Carolina

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died and another was hurt after a head-on crash Monday morning in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:43 a.m. on US-123 just west of Greenville.

Troopers said a minivan headed northbound was changing lanes when it struck another northbound car, causing the second vehicle to crash head-on into a southbound car.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the northbound car died from their injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the minivan was not hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.