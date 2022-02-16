1 injured during shooting in Spartanburg Co., suspect arrested

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A person was injured during a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The shooting happened in front of Fairfield Inn and Suites on Rogers Bridge Road near Duncan.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said at least two different scenes are involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, according to deputies.

A suspect was arrested in the Spring Crossing subdivision in Greer, according to a 7NEWS crew on scene. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for a panic attack, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

(WSPA)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office landed their helicopter on the baseball field at Riverside High School, next to the subdivision. No one at the school is involved in the investigation at this time.

Greenville County Schools and Spartanburg School District Five said none of their schools were put on lockdown.

The Duncan Police Department, Greer Police Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

The shooting is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Rogers Bridge Road has reopened to public traffic.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 7NEWS as we work to learn more.