10 tallest points in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — How high can you go?

In South Carolina, not very far.

In fact, you’d have to summit South Carolina’s tallest mountain almost six times in order to reach the height of Denali, the tallest peak in the U.S., which stretches to more than 20,300 feet above sea level.

The lowest points in South Carolina — not surprisingly — are along the coast at sea level. Horry County’s highest elevation is at about 120 feet above sea level.

About half of South Carolina sits less than 350 feet above sea level.

Here are the 10 tallest mountains in South Carolina:

10. Laurel Fork Mountain

Elevation: 2,559 feet

County: Pickens

9. Big Stakey Mountain

Elevation: 2,592 feet

County: Oconee

8. Walnut Mountain

Elevation: 2,736 feet

County: Greenville

7. Rich Mountain

Elevation: 3,025 feet

County: Oconee

6. Table Rock

Elevation: 3,127 feet

County: Pickens

5. Hogback Mountain

Elevation: 3,209 feet

County: Greenville

4. Fork Mountain

Elevation: 3,255 feet

County: Oconee

3. Coldbranch Mountain

Elevation: 3,333 feet

County: Greenville

2. Pinnacle Mountain

Elevation: 3,415 feet

County: Pickens

Sassafras Mountain

Elevation: 3,563 feet

County: Pickens