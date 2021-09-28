17-year-old arrested for DUI resulting in death in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Monday for DUI resulting in death after a crash left a woman dead on Sept. 11, according to the Duncan Police Department.

We previously reported the crash happened on Highway 29 near Pine Ridge Road on Sept. 11.

The coroner identified the victim as Lizette Soto Diaz, 20, of Greer.

After an investigation involving multiple agenices, the Duncan Police Department and Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office agreed to seek warrant for Jackson Smith,17, of Greenville, as an adult for felony DUI with death.

Smith was arrested Monday for felony DUI with death and received a $40,000 bond plus house arrest and GPS monitoring.