17-year-old arrested in homicide on Loop St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Greenville County.

We previously reported the incident happened at a residence on Loops St. on Nov. 5.

17-year-old Dacorey Dashawn Massey has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Demarcus Martin, who identifies as Marquiisha Lawrence, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned that the victim was shot in her bedroom multiple times before Massey stole her vehicle, which has since been recovered, deputies said. The suspect was arrested Monday in Spartanburg by members of the Sheriff’s Office F.A.S.I.T (Fugitive Apprehension Specialized Investigation Team) with the assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Massey and the victim were familiar with each other, but the motive remains under investigation. Massey is facing charges for Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Grand Larceny.

Massey is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.