ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Nineteen people were injured when a church bus was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver Sunday in Anderson County.

The crash happened on Old Williamston Road near Amberwood Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Troopers said a car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the bus head-on.

Anderson County deputies said that two helicopters were used to take people to the hospital.

The bus belonged to Labor of Field church in Anderson County.

The church said all 19 men on the bus were hurt, four of whom were in critical condition.

The victims were taken to hospitals in Anderson and Greenville.

The driver of the car, Cristoball Ajqui, was charged with three counts of felony DUI involving great bodily injury, according to Highway Patrol.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.