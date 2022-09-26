MARION, N.C. (WPSA) – Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Hwy 70 near Old Hwy 10.

Police said a 2005 Ford was traveling East on Hwy 70, crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Chevrolet SUV traveling West on Hwy 70.

The driver of the Ford, John Russell, 53, of Marion, and a 10-year-old juvenile who was a backseat passenger in the Chevrolet died. The child’s identity has not been released.

Five other people were taken to the hospital including a 4-year-old who remains in critical condition.

Police are trying to determine why Russell’s vehicle crossed the center line.

Witnesses on the scene reported they observed Russell’s vehicle crossing the double yellow line on at least three occasions prior to the collision.

Toxicology testing is being conducted on Russell.

This crash remains under investigation by the Marion Police Department.