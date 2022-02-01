2 die from injuries after weekend fire in South Carolina

Southeast Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two people have died at the hospital from their injuries following a weekend fire in Greenville.

The fire broke out around 5:15pm Saturday at a vacant building on Mayberry Street near Unity Park.

Three people in the building were taken to the hospital. All were transferred to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said two of the three died from their injuries Monday afternoon.

The coroner identified the victims as 21-year-old Carol Marie Dean and 37-year-old Damon Edward Zamora.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV