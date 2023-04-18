The 2-pound panel is believed to have landed somewhere in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 2-pound panel fell off a private plane that took off from Norfolk International Airport on Thursday.

A spokesperson for ORF says it happened around just about 5 to 10 minutes after the pilot took off from around 8:30 a.m. and the panel likely fell in the area of Bowers Hill/Western Branch in Chesapeake. The panel is about 2 feet by 3 feet in size, red and white in color, with the word “wheel” on the white area.

The Beechcraft King Air 350 plane, which left on ORF Runaway 23, was destined for Florida but returned to ORF and landed safely.

The incident is still under investigation by the FAA, and anyone who discovers the panel is asked to notify the Norfolk Airport Authority Police Department at 757-857-3223.