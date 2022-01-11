2022 Patriotic Festival in Norfolk to include Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown; Waterside Drive to be shut down for stage

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 03: Morgan Wallen performs at The Cowan at Topgolf on June 03, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for CMT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Controversial country singer Morgan Wallen will be one of the three main acts at the Patriotic Festival when it moves to Norfolk this Memorial Day Weekend, joining fellow country stars Kane Brown and Jon Pardi.

Pre-sale for 3-day weekend passes started Tuesday at 10 a.m. and goes through the end of the day on Thursday. Single-day tickets for Wallen and Brown’s shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Single-day tickets for Pardi are already on sale.

Wallen faced widespread industry backlash after video surfaced of him using a racial slur 11 months ago, with a temporary suspension from his label and country radio, but has only seen his popularity increase. His Dangerous: The Double Album was the best-selling album of the year in 2021 among all artists, with more than 3 million units sold.

He’s not had a major tour since the scandal broke out (though he did have a small 4-city tour this fall) but will start a 54-city tour this February. Wallen’s stop in Norfolk will be on the last day of the festival on Sunday, May 29.

Brown, known for “Be Like That,” “Heaven” and “One Mississippi” will perform Saturday, and Pardi, who sings “Dirt On My Boots” and “Tequila Little Time,” has the Friday bill. All are 7 p.m. shows.

Both Brown and Wallen’s performances will be outside on Waterside Drive, the first time the city’s blocked off the road for a concert, promoter SevenVenues says. The stage will be on the St. Paul’s/I-264 end and general admission will be over by Waterside District.

Pardi’s show however will be inside Scope Arena.

Having the option to move performances indoors due to the weather was one of the major reasons organizers said they moved the annual festival from Virginia Beach to Norfolk.

You can get more information and buy tickets here.