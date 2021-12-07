22-year-old man dies following 2-vehicle crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 22-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash in James City County.

The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 1 on Monticello Avenue near the intersection with Centerville Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a 2018 Kia Rio was traveling westbound on Monticello Avenue when it drifted into the opposing lane.



At that same time, a 2014 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Monticello Avenue. The driver of the Ford attempted to swerve to avoid the Kia, however, the two vehicles struck head-on.

Police say the driver of the Ford had no apparent injuries.



The driver of the Kia and a passenger in the backseat were both transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News with injuries.

The passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Anakin Joseph Lindsey succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 4, three days after the crash.

The current condition of the driver of the Kia has not yet been released.