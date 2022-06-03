NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police announced Friday that they have two men in custody after seizing more than 220 pounds of marijuana that was delivered to a grocery store in the city.

Police said they responded around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday to the Berkley Supermarket at 201 E. Berkley Avenue after receiving a tip about a suspicious package.

Investigators discovered the package contained marijuana, which they said is estimated to be around $1 million in value.

Lichuang Dai

Jianfeng Ma

Police did not share how they tracked down the suspects, but said they arrested 32-year-old Lichuang Dai, and 32-year-old Jianfeng Ma and charged them with penalties for sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana (which is a felony for more than five pounds) and transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.

No other details in the case have been released, but police said the investigation is ongoing. Both men are being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.