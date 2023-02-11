NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk is back in 2023 with its largest ever international contingent, including a drumming group from Ukraine.
The 26th annual celebration of military band performances runs from April 20-23 at Norfolk Scope. Tickets are available now at www.vafest.org, in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank Street in Norfolk and on the phone at 757-282-2822.
Here are the event times and scheduled performers by country:
- Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 23, 2:30 p.m.
Australia
- Scotch College Perth Pipe Band
Canada
- 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Pipes and Drums (organizers say this is still pending)
France
- Bagad de Lann-Bihoué (organizers say this is still pending)
Latvia
- Central Military Band of the Latvian National Armed Forces
New Zealand
- The Highland Dance Company of New Zealand
Singapore
- Singapore Armed Forces Central Band and Cultural Dance Team
Ukraine
- The Crazy Drummers
United Kingdom
- Royal Air Force Pipes and Drums
U.S.
- Andy’s Tartan Army
- Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
- Granby High School Naval JROTC
- Hampton Roads Police Color Guards
- Norfolk Fire-Rescue Honor Guard
- Old Dominion University Concert Choir
- Tidewater Pipes and Drums
- U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Herald Trumpets
- U.S. Marine Corps Band, Quantico
- U.S. Marine Corps FAST Company
- U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
- U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band
- Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus
