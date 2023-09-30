SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon in Chesnee.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at around 3:36 p.m. a person driving a 2016 car went off the left side of Fairfield Road near Henderson Road, hitting a ditch and some trees.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are still working to identify the victims in the crash.

The coroner said the vehicle was extensively burned.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.