MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three firefighters were treated for dehydration as crews from Myrtle Beach and Horry County fought a fire Wednesday morning at the Captain’s Quarters Resort at 901 S. Ocean Boulevard, fire officials said.

Crews were called to the hotel at about 5:30 a.m. The hotel was evacuated and firefighters remained throughout the morning. No other injuries have been reported.

News13 photo: Gracie Fusco

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said the fire appears to have started in the resort’s bowling alley.

Klara Peterson said she was staying on the 8th floor when the fire broke out.

“So I was on the eighth floor and we woke up to someone screaming fire get out,” Peterson said. “We didn’t hear no fire alarm, and so I just grabbed the kids and we ran down. We had a phone, I grabbed a wallet and that was it.”

Crystal Wilson, another vacationer, was on the fourth floor.

“I was so scared,” Wilson said. “I have never been that scared in my life because, I mean, when you open your door and there’s smoke everywhere and it’s so strong you can hardly breathe because that’s how strong it was on the fourth floor. It was very scary.”

People are being asked to avoid the area between 8th Ave. S and 10th Ave. S. on Ocean Boulevard while crews continue to work at the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it is assisting by providing staff and resources. No additional information was immediately available.