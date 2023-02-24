VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three students from Ocean Lakes High School have been arrested and are accused of making threatening comments about a teacher online.

Virginia Beach police confirmed with 10 On Your Side that three students from Ocean Lakes were arrested Thursday for allegedly making threatening comments online about a teacher who works at the school.

The Principal of Ocean Lakes High School, Claire LeBlanc, sent out the following statement to families about the incident:

Good evening, Ocean Lakes families. This is Principal Claire LeBlanc calling with an important message regarding school safety. Earlier today police arrested multiple students for making threatening comments online about a teacher at our school. The matter continues to be investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department and could lead to more arrests. With the safety and security of our students and staff as our top priority, we must take every threat seriously. Those responsible will face very real consequences, up to and including expulsion from school as well as criminal charges. I ask that you use this as a way to remind your children that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. As always, if students see or hear something concerning, they should report it immediately to police or an adult. Thank you for your cooperation and partnership in reinforcing these important safety reminders, and for your continued support of Ocean Lakes High School.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more details about the incident.

This is breaking news and will be updated. 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf will have more information on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.