3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in South Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:52 p.m. to the crash with reported entrapment, and the highway remained closed as of 3:50 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s online traffic incidents website showed. Motorists were asked to avoid the area while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The SCHPS website also showed two other crashes on Highway 544 – one in the area of Mill Pond Road and the other near Sandy Pines Lane. No information was available on those incidents.

The Conway Fire Department and the SCDPS also responded to the crash. No other information was immediately available.

