UPDATE (3:02 p.m.) – A 6-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to Laurens Elementary School to “shoot zombies” Friday morning, according to the Laurens Police Department.

LPD said the incident happened around 7:50 a.m. and the teacher saw a small handgun was on the 6-year-old desk.

The teacher then notified the administration and the student resource officer who then took possession of the gun, officers said. This happened in one classroom and there was no lockdown.

The police department said the student was taken from the class and the investigation started. The student said he found the handgun at his grandfather’s house.

The grandfather, Kalim Abdul Alawajid, was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, officials said. He will have a bond hearing on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Click here to view a live stream of the Laurens Police Department’s news conference about the incident.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials have released a statement about a loaded handgun found in an elementary school Friday morning.

LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas said the gun was brought by a student and was discovered by a staff member at Laurens Elementary School in a classroom.

District officials said no threats were made against any student or staff member and law enforcement officials are on the scene and are taking appropriate measures to address this matter.

According to LCSD 55, the safety of the students and staff is very serious.

LCSD 55 released the statements below:

“District officials were alerted to a situation involving the discovery of a loaded handgun in one of the district’s elementary schools this morning. No threats were made against any student or staff member. Law enforcement officials are on the scene and are taking appropriate measures to address this matter. Laurens County School District 55 takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously. As always, we ask you to partner with your child’s school to help ensure our schools are as safe as possible. If you have any concerns, please share them with your child’s teacher, principal. or school counselor. Together we can ensure that the learning environment in our schools remains safe and supportive.”

“Earlier today, a staff member at Laurens Elementary School discovered a loaded handgun in a classroom. The employee acted according to protocol in swiftly alerting school officials. The School Resource Officer responded immediately and additional law enforcement presence was at the school within a matter of minutes. Please be assured that your school district is working diligently to enhance safety protocols to deter this type of incident again in our school district. We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our school district community as we all work together to ensure that we provide safe teaching and learning environments in our schools.”

If you have any concerns, please share them with your child’s teacher, principal or school counselor.