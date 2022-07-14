OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 7-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after she was shot Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Taylor Road just before 3:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Deputies responded to the scene to find the girl with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was then flown to an area hospital for her injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was accidental.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to gather evidence to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.