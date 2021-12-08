91st District House race results certified, Republican A.C. Cordoza confirmed winner

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY/AP) — After a recount Wednesday, the results are finally official for the 91st District Virginia House of Delegates race.

Republican A.C. Cordoza garnered a total of 13,757 votes, while incumbent Del. Martha Mugler had 13,693, a difference of 64 votes.

The results were certified in Hampton Circuit Court Wednesday. There were five contested ballots, one was from Poquoson and four were from Hampton.

Lawyers for both candidates gave arguments for all of the ballots before judges resolved them in court before the results were certified.

This means Republicans increase their majority in House of Delegates 52-48.

Mugler trailed Cordoza by 94 votes out of 27,388 counted in initial race results. The 91st District race was one of two state House races that triggered recounts this year.

Neither candidates were in Hampton Circuit Court today for the recount proceedings.

Democratic Del. Alex Askew requested a recount for the 85th District House race. The initial results had Republican Karen Greenhalgh leading Askew by 127 votes in a race where more than 28,000 people voted.

On Dec. 3, a three-judge panel in Virginia Beach confirmed the final vote in the race, declaring Greenhalgh the winner with a total of 14,285 votes. skew, received 14,170 votes.

Both Mugler and Askew are incumbent freshmen who were first elected in 2019 when Democrats flipped both the House and Senate.

Recounts in Virginia are not automatic and must be requested. Because the margins in the Askew-Greenhalgh and Mugler-Cordoza races were under 0.5%, the costs will be covered by the state.