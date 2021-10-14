A look at the spookiest Haunted Houses in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s officially Halloween Season, and what better way to get your spook fix than to visit one of the many frightening haunted houses in South Carolina, home to some of the most bone-chilling and terrifying haunted attractions around.

Here are a few places that will surely get your heart-pounding this season:

Nightmare Dungeon

Want to get trapped in a maze of horror? Nightmare Dungeon, located in Greenville, S.C., transformed a sweet, two-story farmhouse into a gore-filled experience with tunnels and maze-like rooms and 20 wretched horror scenes. WARNING: Your nightmares may come to life. If you visit Nightmare Dungeon expect to be thrilled and chilled over and over again. From a labyrinth of old cells, drafty halls and a series of human experiments that have gone horribly wrong to CGI special effects, illusions and actors.

Tickets: Adults $30.00 and anyone Under 10 $20.00

Hours/Dates: Open 7:30 p.m. until midnight from October 13th until November 6th.

Sweet Dreams Scare House

If you’re a real spook-enthusiast Sweet Dreams Scare House will scratch your horror itch! This nightmare of a haunted house is the highest rated haunted house in South Carolina and was voted #2 in the nation. Its hands-on, “Rated R Experience” tour is filled with spooky actors that grab, scare and even carry visitors off into the darkness. This intense experience is horrifying and realistic to even the most experienced thrill-seekers.

Tickets: General Admission for adults is $25.00, children $15 and the Rated R Experience is $30.00 (Only for ages 18+).

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. until midnight. (Wednesday thru Sunday on Hallo-weekend)

Madworld Haunted Attractions

Madworld is exactly what it sounds like — a madhouse filled with intense games, rooms, scenes, scares and attractions all put under one roof. From monsters, costumes and animatronics to pyrotechnics and special FX— Madworld is one of the spookiest haunted houses in Greenville, S.C. The new 2021 experience includes new creatures, trails and scary fall scenes.

Tickets: General Admission for adults is $35.00, children $30 for a full list of prices, click here.

Hours: Friday thru Sunday, 7 p.m. (or 7:30 p.m. on some days) until midnight.

Fear Farm Haunted House

The Fear Farm is one of the Carolina’s most talked about haunted attractions and forces people to face their fears. Fear Farm, located in Blacksburg, S.C. features 5 attractions for the 2021 spooky season. This includes the “Abyss” which is a series of twists and turns in complete darkness filled with horrifying residents that may have settled into the Abyss.

Tickets: General Admission for adults costs $25.00, children $15.00 and VIP $45.00. For a full list of prices, click here.

Hours: Friday thru Sunday, 7 p.m. (or 7:30 p.m. on some days) until midnight.

The Asylum On Pine Knoll Dr.

Creepy clowns have taken over The Asylum this year! This terrifying, 3D walk-through experience is filled with scary characters, fog and fun lights. Located in Greenville, S.C.

Tickets: Regular Admission for adults- $30.00, Children- $20.00 and Fast Pass- $40.00. For a full list of prices, click here.

Hours: Open Friday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. (or midnight on some days).

Nightmare Haunted House

The Nightmare Haunted House has welcomed zombies into South Carolina for their 2021 spooky season. This mysterious dark attraction located at Myrtle Beach continues to horrify tourists and locals. The haunted house is 4,000 square feet filled with terror that features zombie escape rooms and tours.

Tickets: General Admission for adults- $12.99, Children 12 and under- $8.99.

Hours: Open every day, from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. (or midnight on some days).

Kreepy Hallow Haunted House

Kreepy Hallow in Bishopville, S.C. has one of the largest haunted houses in South Carolina has many hair-raising surprises inside. Other attractions include a spooky bus ride into the darkness and a hayride to explore the 7 deadly sins.

Tickets: General Admission – $25.00

Hours: Open Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 – Nov. 6, hours vary.