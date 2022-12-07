CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The arrival of a controversial religious club at a Chesapeake primary school is canceled — for now.

The person who requested the use of school property for the club’s meetings has rescinded their request.

“As such, the application no longer meets the requirements of School Board Policy. At this point, the approval for building use has been canceled,” said Chesapeake Public School’s Supervisor of Public Relations Richie Babb.

10 On Your Side spoke with the person who pulled their support. She told us she faced backlash from the community and feared for her family’s safety and privacy.

She said she’s also involved with two other area organizations — including the Chesapeake chapter of the American Atheists — and did not want to get either organization involved with the public uproar the club’s arrival has caused.

As previously reported, The After School Satan Club says their club does not worship Satan, and is instead about critical thinking and free thought.

They also tell 10 On Your Side that they are prepared to move forward with bringing the club to BM Williams Primary School in the future.

“We have another resident who is happy to put their name on the Facility Use request,” said June Everett, the campaign director for the After School Satan Club.

The item is still on the agenda for the Chesapeake School Board meeting on Dec. 12.