COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced that the state will not seek the death penalty for disgraced former Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of brutally murdering his wife and youngest son.

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson declined to elaborate on the reasoning behind the decision, citing the pending nature of the case.

Murdaugh is set to stand trial for the June 2021 murders beginning January 23, 2023. He has maintained his innocence since being charged in July of 2022.

Murdaugh is also facing 99 other charges for financial crimes ranging from misallocation of client/company funds to tax evasion.

Murdaugh’s defense team provided the following statement: