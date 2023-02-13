WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A source close to Alex Murdaugh’s defense team said on Monday that Alex is expected to take the stand and testify.

Murdaugh has long maintained his innocence in the deaths of his wife Margaret and son Paul which happened at their family’s Colleton County property in June 2021. His testimony would be part of the defense’s case.

If Murdaugh does take the stand, it could happen in the next week or two. That, of course, is subject to change as this trial moves along.

This is a developing story.