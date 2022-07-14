HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The lawyers for Alex Murdaugh released a statement Thursday following his indictment for murder.

A grand jury indicted Mardaugh for two counts of murder for both his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffen, Murduagh’s lawyers, said he wants his friends and family to know that he had nothing to do with the death of his wife and son.

Here is the full statement: