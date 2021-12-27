Anderson Co. veteran’s cemetery vandalized on Christmas morning

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County veteran’s cemetery was vandalized on Christmas morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetry on Belton Highway.

Upon deputies arrival, they located extensive graffiti on the mausoleum and on some of the headstones.

Several deputies and other local first responders have been working to get the damage cleaned up, the sheriff’s said.

This incident is under investigation by the ACSO.