SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they said shot another man in the head Sunday night near Chesnee.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Pickens Avenue, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they arrived to find a man who had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene were able to give deputies the name of the suspect and a description of his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

A responding deputy attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle but a chase began which eventually ended at the Brookwood Inn on College Drive.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Willie Earl Robinson, abandoned the vehicle and managed to get away.

Robinson is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Investigators said they have not yet been able to determine a motive for the shooting.