Auburn man arrested in 13-month-old’s shooting death

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 33-year-old Auburn man is facing a Manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an 13-month-old child over the weekend. Coroner Bill Harris says the child was a little girl.

Investigators say Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Auburn Police arrested Michael A. Thomas, 33, from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with Manslaughter. Thomas was also charged with possession of Marijuana 1st degree, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

At 3:42 pm, Oct. 2, 2021, officers from the Auburn Police Division were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway. At 3:45 pm, officers arrived on the scene and ascertained an 13 month-old from Auburn had been shot in the upper torso.

First responders began lifesaving measures and the victim was transported to the EAMC emergency room. Despite The efforts of first responders the child succumbed to their injuries.

Thomas was transported to the Lee County Jail, where a bond was set for $33,500.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.

News 3 will work to share additional information as the investigation continues.