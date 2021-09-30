Baby death under investigation by South Carolina coroner, sheriff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 3-month-old baby’s death is under investigation.

The coroner’s office said the baby was taken to the hospital unresponsive on Sept. 24 where he died.

An autopsy was performed on September 27, 2021. The cause and manner of death, at this time, have not been determined.

The baby’s identity has not been released.

The incident is still in the early phases of the investigation. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.