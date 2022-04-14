ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A technician from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission rescued a bear cub whose paw had become stuck in a tree.

According to the group Help Asheville Bears, they received a call just before 3:30pm Wednesday about a cub stuck in a tree.

The group said the bear’s rear paw had become stuck between the tree trunk and a branch. One of the cub’s siblings had also stayed with it in the tree.

Help Asheville Bears reported the incident to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission which sent technician Ryan Luckadoo to rescue the bear.

The stuck cub was freed from the tree a short time later and both cubs were able to climb down the tree.

Help Asheville Bears later shared video of the rescue on Facebook.