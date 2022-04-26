BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller banned the use of no-knock warrants in a new policy revealed on Tuesday.

The policy, titled “Searches/Search Warrants”, will go into effect following an internal review that includes supervisors within the sheriff’s office.

“This ban on no-knock warrants is both an officer safety and public safety measure,” Sheriff Miller stated in a release. “Entering a residence or business without giving notification is a high-risk endeavor for our personnel and all involved, that level of risk is not warranted.”

The 21-page policy reads, in part:

“Before entering, deputies must knock and give appropriate notice of their identity and purpose to the person in apparent control of the premises to be entered. After announcing their identity and purpose, and if the deputies believe that admittance is being denied or unreasonably delayed, the force necessary to complete the entry may be used.”