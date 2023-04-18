WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens’ 10th and newest roller coaster is almost here.

Though an exact date hasn’t been announced, the park said this week that Darkoaster will go online sometime in May.

The “world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster” from Intamin Worldwide will bring new life to the old Curse of DarKastle ride that closed in 2017 in the Germany area of the park.

It’s been advertised as a family-friendly coaster, with only a 48-inch height requirement and seats that feel like you’re riding on a snowmobile.

Follow Busch Gardens on social media for the latest updates on the ride.