Busch Gardens releases details of upcoming Howl-O-Scream events and attractions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fans of haunted attractions and all things spooky will soon be able to get their fix at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The theme park announced its annual Howl-O-Scream event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 10 and will run on select nights through Halloween on Oct. 31.

This year’s event will feature five haunted houses, four scare zones, four “Sinister” shows and two party zones around the park.

Busch Gardens is incorporating new haunted houses, scare zones and shows while also bringing back a couple of fan favorites.

The park says Howl-O-Scream festivities may not be suitable for children after 6 p.m., so you’ll want to bring the kiddos during the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as The Count’s Spooktacular offers trick or treating locations and fun for all ages.

If you buy a 2022 Fun Card for Busch Gardens, you’ll get access to Howl-O-Scream for free plus unlimited visits to the park from Jan. 8 to Sept. 5, 2022. And as a Friday the 13th special, you can buy four Howl-O-Scream tickets for $29.99 each. The flash sale runs through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

For dates of Howl-O-Scream and more information, head over to the Busch Gardens Williamsburg website.