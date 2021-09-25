Busch Gardens Williamsburg fight: Investigators looking for group of men who attacked two others, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a group of men who witnesses say attacked two other men at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Sept. 11.

James City County police say they responded to the incident near the Apollo’s Chariot coaster. The suspects and victims all fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. Video sent in from viewer John Blythe shows many people involved in the fight.

The incident happened just a month after another fight caught on video at the park. Police are still looking for three women in that case.

Busch Gardens declined to do an on-camera interview with WAVY News, but a spokesperson issued a statement.

“At Busch Gardens we have an unwavering commitment to deliver safe experiences for our guests and employees. Every decision regarding security policies and procedures, including our new bag policy, is made with that goal in mind. In addition, the decision to increase the presence and visibility of security during Howl-O-Scream underscores that priority.”

On Thursday, Busch Gardens also changed their policy on bags, saying bags larger than 5 by 8 inches are not allowed inside the park after 4 p.m. The policy is in effect through Oct. 31.

Busch Gardens confirmed they’re increasing security for Howl-O-Scream.

10 On Your Side talked to Blythe about the fight he caught on camera. The video lasts about a minute. It appears 20 people are involved.

Blythe said he didn’t see security at Busch Gardens until he was leaving the park that night.

“One person pushed another, both groups ended up scuffling,” said Blythe, who lives in Franklin and was visiting Busch Gardens with his girlfriend Melissa.

“It looked like they were arguing about something, and they ended up getting into the scuffle… There seemed to be one person trying to move the people away trying to not have a fight breakout,” Blythe added.

A male in a white shirt would be seen on three occasions in the video pulling people off of each other.

Here’s what’s disturbing for Blythe: “For the whole minute of the scuffle I never saw any security there at all.”

No one seemed that interested in breaking up the melee except for the male in white trying to make peace.

Then, as quickly as the fight started, suddenly everyone scattered in the video.

“I think they were probably concerned about security and a lot of people were filming it and they just seemed to move out,” Blythe added.

Blythe says more security is what they need,

“Busche Gardens needs to beef up security a little bit. Busch Gardens you’ll still see me again, but I will be having second thoughts now with all the fights going on.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Tim Renwick at 757-259-5164 or tim.renwick@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.