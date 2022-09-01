HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and two children were found shot dead at a home in Carolina Forest on Wednesday, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a welfare check at 129 Centennial Circle, Willard said. It’s believed to have happened at 6 a.m.

There is no threat to the public.

News13 obtained a police report for the shooting, which lists one of the three people who were found dead as a suspect and the other two as victims. The report does not specify which of the three was the suspect and all identifying information is redacted.

Laura Moberley was a teacher at Carolina Forest Elementary School, according to Horry County Schools. She was hired in 2018 as a Reading Loss Interventionist.

Emily Moberley was a third-grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary School. Eric Moberley was a student at Ten Oaks Middle School, according to the district.

“We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools,” the district said in a statement. “We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Counselors are available to students, parents and school personnel, according to the district.

Horry County police, Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit and the county coroner’s office are investigating, according to a post Thursday afternoon.

“Our community is hurting today, and that is undeniable,” the post reads. “We ask that you be kind to one another — you may not know who has been impacted by this tragedy.”

Richard Rizzo told News13 it was the largest police presence he’s seen in his 13 years living in the neighborhood.

“This comes as a shock, I think, to most of us that live here, that something like this could happen so close to home,” Rizzo said.

On the ride home from Carolina Forest High School, Benjamin Albright said rumors were going around.

“The bus driver said we might have to get walked home by the police or something because they weren’t sure where we were going to go,” he said.

A photo from a News13 crew on scene shows several vehicles blocking off the road. Officers will remain in the area for some time, Casey said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.