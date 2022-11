SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate residents need to check their lottery tickets because a $200,000 winning ticket was sold on Thanksgiving Day.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Palmetto Cash 5 was bought at the Gaffney store at 1210 S. Granard Street.

Here are the five numbers drawn on Thanksgiving Day:

5 – 7 – 19 – 20 – 22 Power-Up: 2

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.