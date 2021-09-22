Clemson fraternity under investigation

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The Kappa Alpha Order chapter at Clemson is being investigated by the university and campus police for hazing allegations.

The University sent a statement saying, “The preliminary results of an investigation by the Office of Community and Ethical Standards (OCES) and Clemson University Police Department (CUPD) into an alleged incident involving the Kappa Alpha fraternity have determined earlier reports and rumors of the hospitalization of a student were incorrect.”

However, they say they will continue to look into the accusations.

“The University continues its investigation into the alleged incident, as any allegation of misbehavior by students or student organizations is taken seriously. When violations of the Student Code of Conduct or criminal violations are found to have occurred, sanctions or charges appropriately reflect the degree of those violations. In compliance with the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, Clemson University publicizes all violations of the Code of Conduct by student organizations.”

7 News also reached out to the Interfraternity Council at Clemson. They said, “At this time, the Interfraternity Council has no comment on the situation as we are attempting to discern between unfounded rumors on social media and whether an actual conduct violation occurred.”

This news comes exactly 7 years after the death of Clemson student Tucker Hipps, who died out on a pledge run with his fraternity in 2014.

Hipps’ family is now offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information.