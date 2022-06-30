MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been fined $500 after a dog died following being left in a hot car on Sunday.

Security at the Factory Store Boulevard outlets took the dog from the car and tried to help, according to the Horry County Animal Care Center. The dog was transported to a nearby emergency vet, but died from heat-related internal injuries.

The temperature outside was 95 degrees at the time, according to a post from the animal care center.

“We can only imagine how hot it was inside,” the Facebook post reads. “A dog is dead due to a poor decision, and there is no changing that. But, we CAN work together to prevent it from happening again.”

A person saw the dog, told security, who then freed it, according to the post. Officers who responded at the scene also attempted emergency care.

Billie McKie, 41, of Columbia, was charged with animal care and treatment.

The animal shelter is urging the public to alert authorities immediately if they see a animal in a hot car.

The potential punishment for leaving an animal in a hot car is up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.