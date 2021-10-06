Columbus Police: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Sky Zone

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at Sky Zone last Friday.

Police say Christopher Jones, age 23, has been arrested in connection to the death of Kenneth Griggs.

According to police, Griggs was shot on Oct. 1, 2021 at Sky Zone located in the 3700 block of Gentian Boulevard. Griggs was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Jones is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective A. Moyer at (706) 225-4435 or email him at amoyer@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).